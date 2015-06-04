Check out Microsoft's new Windows tablet and it is not the Surface Mini

Barcelona won the Spanish football league not so long ago and Microsoft decided to launch a Windows tablet for their arch-rivals instead, Real Madrid.

The tablet, which is neither a Surface 3 or a Surface Pro 3, can be customised with a number of designs and it even comes with a detachable physical keyboard, one which has some travel.

The tablet costs a cool 199 Euros (about £144, $221, AU$285) with an extra 25% premium to be paid if you want to have your name engraved on it. That's actually not a bad deal given what you end up with.

There's a quad-core Atom processor, the Z3735F, which also powered the Linx 7, there's 2GB of RAM 32GB onboard storage, a microSD card slot, micro USB and micro HDMI, Windows 8.1 (upgradable to Windows 10), a pair of cameras, Bluetooth 4.0 and an 8.9-inch full HD IPS OGS touch screen display.

Fairly close to what the Surface 3 provides but without the price tag. You also get a year's worth of Office 365 with 1TB of online OneDrive storage and an exclusive Real Madrid app.