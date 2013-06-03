Asus MemoPads take aim at iPad and Nexus 7

Asus has announced new 7 and 10-inch Android Jelly Bean tablets - with the cap-tastically named MeMo Pad HD 7 and MeMo Pad FHD 10 tablets setting their sights on the low-cost end of the market.

The MeMo Pad HD7 is priced at US$129/US$149 (about £85/AU$133) for the 8GB and 16GB versions respectively, pitching it squarely against the likes of Google's Nexus 7 and Amazon's Kindle Fire HD.

So what does the 7-inch MeMo Pad HD7 have in its locker? Aside from a name that takes far too long to type, it does offer some interesting looking specs, including an SD card slot.

They include a 1280x800 IPS display, SonicMaster Audio, 1.2MP front facing camera and an optional 5MP rear camera (add some money to the price for that option) as well as a quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM.

It's 10.8 mm thick, weighs 302g and boasts a 10 hour battery life. You can buy it in familiar black and white or the funkier pink or green versions.

MeMo Pad FHD 10

Royal, Silk and...Vivid

Onto the iPad-bothering 10-inch MeMo Pad FHD 10, where the FHD stands for Full HD and is backed up by a resolution of 1920x1200 for the 10-inch IPS screen and 1080p video playback.

The latest Asus tab boasts an Intel Atom Z2560 processor, stereo speakers and is less than a centimetre thick and weighs in at 580g.

There's an SD slot in this tablet as well, if you need more than the 16GB or 32GB capacity and is available in, wait for it: Royal Blue, Silk White and, erm, Vivid Pink.

We'll eagerly await the reviews of the tablets to see just how good they are - maybe they will have a shot at a place in out best tablets list. Maybe.