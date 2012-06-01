Asus, Acer, and Toshiba to launch Windows 8 tablets next week?

Asus, Acer, and Toshiba are set to launch Windows 8 tablets next week at the Computex trade show in Taipei, according to sources.

Acer's will be a standard tablet, while Toshiba's will be a tablet-cum-notebook, according to the anonymous sources. Asus, meanwhile, will show off more than one tablet featuring a detachable keyboard, just like its Transformer Prime Android model.

Windows 8 is the first version of the OS to work on ARM-based chips. Asus will show off a tablet based on an ARM-based Nvidia Tegra chip as well as one powered by an Intel chip, so it should be interesting to see how the two compare when running the same operating system.

A choice of chips

Acer's will run on an Intel chip, while Toshiba will use a Texas Instrument processor, according to the sources.

Qualcomm is also expected to show off a test device running Windows 8 using its Snapdragon processor and it's not purely a concept - it'll have devices for sale when Windows 8 hits the market, a source said.

Windows 8 is available now as a Release Preview. The UK price is expected to be announced today but in the US, an upgrade will cost $14.99.

Expect improved support for working with multiple monitors, so you can view apps on more than one screen. Security improvements are also expected.

Internet Explorer 10 will also have a feature called Flip-Ahead, which loads forthcoming pages, so when you swipe ahead the next page will load right away.

