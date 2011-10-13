Apple Newsstand opens its doors in the UK

The arrival of iOS 5 in the UK has brought with it a number of decent features for your iOS device, but among the more intruguing is Newsstand.

This feature finally offers up a dedicated place for magazine purchasing on your iPad and there are a number of big-name UK mags and newspapers that are now available through the service.

From Future Publishing – TechRadar's publisher – comes T3 and Total Film, with T3 offering up 360-degree product shots and Total Film arriving with embedded trailers and the like.

Conde Nast has made Vanity Fair, GQ and Wired available on Newsstand, while Hearst Publishing has Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and Runner's World.

Magazine downloads

Other publications that are available are the Guardian and Metro newspapers, and small publishing house Imagine has managed to sneak one of its magazines How It Works into the service and Dennis Publishing is offering Men's Fitness.

At the time of writing, T3 magazine is at the top of the Newsstand charts, a position it held when it was sold as a standalone app on the App Store.

For a more in-depth look at the mags you can find on Newsstand, check out Gizmodo UK's feature.