Android 3.2 Honeycomb SDK released to developers

Google has released the developer kit for Android 3.2, giving eager Android developers the green light to get to grips with the software upgrade.

The big news in 3.2 is that it supports varying screen sizes; that could mean we'll see an end to the wait for Acer Iconia A100 and the upgrade to Honeycomb can finally make its way to the 7-inch HTC Flyer too.

It also means we'll start to see different sized Android tablets do the rounds – rather than just 10-inch tablets like the Motorola Xoom, the screen-size flexibility in 3.2 will allow manufacturers to offer 8.9- and 7-inch tablets too.

Upscale

As well as the new screen size support, Google has incorporated a 'compatibility zoom' feature, which uses pixel scaling to size smartphone apps up to tablet size, rather than simply stretching (and probably distorting) them. There's also official microSD compatibility.

Lucky Motorola Xoom users have already begun to see the Android 3.2 update roll out.

There's no word yet on when the update will hit the rest of the Android tablet family, but given that it's already on its way to the Xoom, it shouldn't be a much longer wait.

Via SlashGear