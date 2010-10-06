Advent Vega and Amico Android tablets unveiled

The UK's Dixons Retail has announced that it will be selling two tablets under its Advent range, with the 'fully featured' Advent Vega and £130 Advent Amico both toting Android.

The wealth of tablets set to appear in the coming weeks and months means that retailers are having to get in early with their announcements, but Dixons' offerings will be here in a matter of weeks.

Indeed with a UK release date of 1 November, the parent company of both PC World and Currys will be hoping that its low cost offerings can steal a march on some of the competitors.

Advent Vega

The Advent Vega is the headliner – offering Android 2.2 as its operating system and boasting a 10.1-inch touchscreen with an nVidia Tegra 2 dual-core 1GHz processor.

The Advent Vega also boasts a 4GB SD memory card as standard, has a battery life of up to 10 hours and is 14mm thick.

There is also a 1.3MP webcam and Wi-Fi capability – which isn't too bad for a sub £250 price.

Advent Amico

The Advent Amico costs £129.99 and offers a 7-inch touchscreen with Android 2.1 and is a shade thicker at 15mm.

Dixons bills the Advent Amico as a 'great introduction to the fun and convenience of tablet computing'.

Jeremy Fennell, Category Director at Dixons Retail said; "We expect tablets to take the computing market by storm and become one of the most popular gifts this Christmas.

"While top of the range tablets may be all singing and dancing, the Advent Amico is a great, no frills, starter product.

"The Advent Vega meanwhile offers those who want more from their tablets a quality, performance product at a very affordable price."

The tablets will go on sale at the beginning of November in both Currys and PC World.