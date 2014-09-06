Toshiba revives Cloud Book name with Satellite CL10-B

Anyone remembers Toshiba AC100 otherwise known as the Cloud Book? It was the precursor of the Chromebook and was unveiled back in 2010 when Android was not mature enough.

Toshiba has revived the brand but it is now part of the Satellite family. The CL10-B, as it is known, is best described as "compact" and is designed at those people who eschew local storage to live in the Cloud.

The Cloud Book shares a similar form factor with the Satellite Radius 11 (bar the pivoting functionality), also released at IFA

The specification sheet looks familiar; a Intel Celeron processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage as well as an 11.6-inch display with a 1,366 x 768 pixel resolution.

However, Microsoft matches Google's offering with 100GB of OneDrive cloud storage and Office online as part of Windows 8.1 with Bing. The cloud storage package is valid for two years, a goodie bag worth around £100 alone.