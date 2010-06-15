Toshiba outs Mini NB250 and Satellite Pro L630

Toshiba has announced two new portable notebooks, the Toshiba Satellite Pro L630 and the Mini NB250. Let's check out the Mini NB250 first. The 10.1-inch netbook measures 25.4mm at its thinnest point and weighs 1.1Kg.

Spec-wise, the NB250 is a standard netbook, with a 250GB hard drive, Intel Atom processors and a day-long 8.5 hour battery life that we're increasingly seeing in most netbooks such as the Asus Eee PC Seashell.

The Satellite Pro L630 is more professionally-orientated, with Intel Core i3 processors and up, 250GB of storage, impact detection and Gigabit Ethernet.

There's also a 13.3-inch 1,366 x 768 display – but sadly only with integrated Intel graphics - full-size keyboard and multi-touch trackpad, as well as an optional port replicator.

Both models also ship with some new software - Toshiba LifeSpace, an "elegant programme that enables users to organise day-to-day activities" as well as ReelTime, providing you with a timeline of recently used documents and folders. Neither seems like a must-have though; we're not fans of huge amounts of additional software appearing on new notebooks.

The Satellite Pro L630 and Toshiba Mini NB250 UK release date will be at the end of June.

NB250 key specifications:

Intel Atom N455 1.66GHz

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 7 Starter

RAM: 1 GB DDR3

2.5" HDD up to 250 GB

GPU: integrated Intel GMA 3150

10.1'' TruBrite LCD with LED backlight, 1024 x 600 pixels

Dimensions: With 3 cell battery: 263 x 192.3 x 25.4 (front) / 32.25 mm (back), with 6 cell battery: 263 x 211.5 x 25.4 (front) / 32.25 mm (back)

Weight: With 3 cell battery: 1.12 kg, with 6 cell battery: 1.33 kg

Battery life: up to 8.5 hours with a 6 cell battery

Satellite L630 key specifications: