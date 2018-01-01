The 10 oldest portables you never had the indignity of using

And lastly, we come to 1983's TRS-80 100 portable computer. Sold through the endearingly primeval stalwart of the 1980s British shopping mall, Tandy – with their hand-written receipts and battery club, this book-sized slab of CPU was originally made by Kyocera but went on to sell over six million units when marketed by Radio Shack/Tandy. It was particularly popular with the journalistic community as it could be used to transmit up to 11 pages of text via a built in modem with contemporary reviewers noting the pleasing feel of the keyboard. In fact, one particularly gushing magazine article later went on to suggest that Tandy 'practically invented the laptop computer', which is not a sentiment we expected to find in the course of researching the history of portable PCs.