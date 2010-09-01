Samsung SF series is unveiled

The Samsung SF series laptops have been announced, with the latest range bringing a funky new design and the latest Core i processors from Intel.

The SF series – which has been launched alongside the NF netbook series – has been given a UK release date in October and is pitched at 'style-conscious' users who are looking for the 'ultimate in mobility'.

The Samsung SF series consists of the 13.3-inch SF310, 14-inch SF410 and 15.6-inch SF510 and comes with a glossy ivory outside and matt black inside.

Core blimey

"Powered by Intel Core i3 / i5 dual-core processors, the SF series delivers performance as well as power efficiency, keeping users connected on the road," explains Samsung.

"The SF series comes with a hybrid graphics solution which uses 2 different graphic cards – one is from Intel and enables longer battery life while the other from Nvidia allows for enhanced multimedia performance.

"Battery life is essential for working on-the-go so Samsung has included a premium Lithium Polymer Battery that provides up to 7.5 hours of battery life (61Wh battery)."

New style

Seongwoo Nam, executive vice president and head of IT Solutions Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "Inspired and elegantly crafted, this new lineup is truly representative of our efforts to come up with a new style in mobile computers.

"I believe that Samsung's new mobile computer designs are fresh and will drive design trends across the computer industry and satisfy style-conscious users."