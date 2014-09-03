Lenovo doubles down on gaming with Y70 Touch laptop, Erazer X315 desktop

Joining in on the PC gaming craze that grows more mainstream every day, Lenovo announced two new devices that are ready to push pixels. Following in the footsteps of the company's seemingly successful "Y" line of gaming laptops is its first 17-inch gaming laptop, the Lenovo Y70 Touch.

Nigh identical in almost every regard (other than size) to the Lenovo Y50, the Y70 Touch comes sporting up to an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 860M graphics chip. And, as the name implies, the notebook houses a 17-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 touchscreen.

Rounding out the spec sheet on this rig is up to 16GB of DDR3L memory and either a hard drive (with SSD cache) as large as 2TB or up to a 256GB SSD. All that comes packed in a chassis that weighs less than 7.5 pounds, according to Lenovo, making it lighter than most laptops in its class.

As early as this October, you can get this stylish, JBL audio-pumping mobile gaming rig starting at $1,299 (about £788, AU$1,399). That's not bad for a 17-incher, but let's just hope that screen gets a serious boost after what the Y50 had to show.

Pining for the PC

Lenovo wants you to know that it loves gaming hardware, so much so that it's introducing another addition to its lineup of gaming desktop PCs: the Erazer X315. Pegged as a gaming rig for those on a budget, the X315 packs AMD R9 graphics and quad-core processing power.

To store all of those Steam Sale games that you're never going to play, you can equip the X315 with a 2TB hard drive with solid-state cache. Better yet, the mid-sized system supports 7.1 channel audio to easily fit into an existing setup.

The chassis in question has a medieval look to it, similar to the existing X510 case, and houses four USB 3.0 ports and support for up to 12GB of RAM. The touch-to-open port cover on the front panel also reveals a hidden air vent to keep the system cool while gaming.

Following the Y70's release, the Erazer X315 will land this November starting at a fine $599 (around £363, AU$645). That's not much more than your Xbox One or PS4 for something that can do a whole lot more.

Burning up the budget tablet wars

Tablets are used for gaming more than anything – one look at any app store will tell you as much. With the prices for Android tablets hitting rock bottom and their quality only rising, Lenovo opted to stake its claim with the Lenovo Tab S8.

Displaying Android 4.4 KitKat behind an 8-inch, 1,920 x 1,200 One Glass Solution touchscreen, the Tab S8 sports a super slim profile – just 0.65 pounds heavy and 0.31 inches thin, to be exact. Under the hood is a quad-core, 1.3GHz Intel Atom Z3745 processor, 2GB of memory and 16GB of storage. And don't forget about Bluetooth 4.0 and LTE data (optional).

The slate houses two front-facing speakers, not to mention a 1.6MP webcam up front. Around back is an 8MP shooter with a f2.2 wide aperture lens. The Tab S8 is available this month starting at just $199 (about £120, AU$214).