Dell squeezes out two new high-end notebooks

Both notebooks cost the same amount, but one differ in screen size and graphics chip

Dell has launched a brace of new XPS laptops.

The Studio XPS 1340 and Studio XPS 1640 launched overnight at CES and fill a slot at the higher end of the market.

The 1340 comes with an Intel Core 2 Duo P8400 2.26GHz processor, 4GB DDR3 memory, a 320GB 7200RPM hard drive, Nvidia's GeForce 9400M graphics, a 13.3-inch screen and Windows Vista Premium 64-bit.

It costs $1,199 which these days works out to about £800 (gulp).

The 1640 comes in at exactly the same price, but incorporates ATI's cheaper RADEON M86XT graphics chip but a larger 16-inch LCD screen.

Both laptops look pretty similar, with obsidian black styling with faux-leather trimmings.

From CES 2009