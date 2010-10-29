Cheaper Wi-Fi-only Samsung Galaxy Tab revealed

Cheaper Wi-Fi only Galaxy Tab on the way from Samsung soon

As we approach the launch date of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet PC, it looks like we could soon be seeing a cheaper, Wi-Fi only version of the new slate.

A cheaper Samsung slate on the, err, slate, is clearly good news for those of us that were considering buying Sammy's iPad-alternative, but don't really want to shell out for a costly 3G contract.

Cheaper Tab for the home-bird

The FCC page details the Samsung Galaxy Tab GT-P1010. No further official details on the pricing of the machine has yet been issued by Samsung.

Samsung's WiFi-only Galaxy Tab GT-P1010 will run Anroid Froyo, just like its 3G big brother.

US pricing for the 3G version is rumoured to be $499.99. Again, this is still to be confirmed by Samsung.

The Galaxy Tab listed on the FCC page under the model number GT-P1010 has also been certified by Bluetooth SIG.

Via: FCC Page