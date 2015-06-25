BlackBerry CEO talks up possibility of secure Android phone

BlackBerry's romance with Google's Android mobile OS is about to step up a notch after CEO John Chen didn't dismiss the idea of developing a smartphone powered by the OS.

First reported by Android Authority, BlackBerry's head honcho was asked by CNBC once more whether the company was interested in building a 100% Android smartphone and he hinted that once the platform is secure enough they'd be happy to oblige.

"We only build secure phones and BlackBerry is the most secure phone so, if I can find a way to secure the Android phone, I will also build that," he said.

Rumors have been flying already this year that the Canadian company would be bringing us an Android smartphone at some point in the near future and it's expected the device will have a touchscreen as well as a physical keyboard, and possibly even feature a sliding mechanism.

Android is flavour of the year

BlackBerry's OS has already begun to embrace the Android ecosystem with the latest update experimenting with the ability to download Android apps from the Amazon App Store and something more concrete would be far from surprising.

Chen's comments would seem to point to an enterprise implementation of an Android smartphone just so long as it's BlackBerry-secure.