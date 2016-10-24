MIT has built an AI that makes your pictures really spooky

In spite of , engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a very scary AI.
To be more specific, they've built a deep learning algorithm to what various kinds of spooky image look like, so that it can tweak other images to make them look spookier. They call it the 'Nightmare Machine'.
It's learnt a , from 'Fright night' to 'Inferno', which the team has applied to a bunch of famous landmarks from around the world. There are a bunch more examples over on the team's .
Faces, too
As well as buildings, the team has been working on making people's faces scarier. That algorithm has been taking a bit more tweaking, and to that end the team wants your help to improve it.
"Creating a visceral emotion such a fear remains one of the cornerstones of human creativity," the team .
"This challenge is especially important in a time where we wonder what the limits of Artificial Intelligence are: Can machines learn to scare us?"
A better question may be, "do we want machines to be able to scare us?", but with Halloween just around the corner, at least you'll be able to touch up your costume selfies if your dress-up efforts prove a bit rubbish.