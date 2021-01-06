Microsoft working on fix for disconnecting Xbox Series X controllers

Microsoft has committed to correcting an issue that causes some Xbox Series X controllers to stop sending inputs in certain games and, in some cases, disconnecting from consoles entirely.
The problem was the subject of hundreds of complaints – beginning in mid-November upon the console’s initial release – on Microsoft’s Xbox forum, and can occur across both blue and black versions of the controller.
One user, for example, complained: “When I load Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the controller keeps connecting and disconnecting on its own. So, for example, within 10 seconds it connects and disconnects about 5 times which makes the game unplayable,” to which over 1700 others selected the “I have the same question” option.
- Best Xbox Series X games
- Apple is working on support for the Xbox Series X and Series S controllers
- Where to buy Xbox Series X
Twitter users have shared videos highlighting the frustrating issue.
My kingdom for a Xbox controller that doesn’t disconnect at random. pic.twitter.com/NBfubjWnC5December 31, 2020
"We are aware some players may be experiencing disconnects with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution to be included in a future update,” a Microsoft spokesperson said, encouraging customers to update to the latest controller firmware via the company’s troubleshooting page.
If you’re experiencing similar controller disconnects on a Windows PC via Bluetooth, there’s already a Windows Update you download to patch the issue. In any case, Microsoft is aware of the pesky bug, so expect a quick fix on the way soon.
- Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: which Xbox is right for you