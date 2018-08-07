Last month, Microsoft announced that it was killing off Skype 7 (also known as Skype Classic) and shifting all users over to the slick new Skype 8. Unfortunately for the company, many users were vocally displeased by being forced to upgrade, and it has now backtracked and vowed to keep the older program alive for the foreseeable future.

Most complaints involved Skype 8's new user interface and visual tweaks intended to bring it more in line with the Skype mobile app. Other users lamented the loss of multi-window support, the ability to configure webcam settings, and the option to clear the whole call history.

Call back later

"Based on user feedback, we are extending Skype 7 (Skype classic) for some time," a company spokesperson said in a forum post. "Our customers can continue to use Skype classic until then.

"Thanks for all your comments – we are listening. We are working to bring all the features you've asked for into Skype 8. Watch this space."

Microsoft had planned give Skype classic the chop on September 1, but hasn't given any estimate of how long it'll now be supported.

That said, Microsoft isn't pulling Skype 8, and you can still upgrade if you fancy giving the redesigned interface a try. If you're interested in seeing what's coming up in future versions (and offering feedback), you can also join the Skype Insider Program to try preview builds and offer your suggestions.

Stay in touch with the best encrypted messaging apps for Android

Via The Verge