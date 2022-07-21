Microsoft wants you to sign in to its Cloud PCs using your Xbox Live account

Audio player loading…

"Windows 365 is a solution for businesses of all sizes, and we continue to invest in the Windows 365 Business edition to deliver new value to smaller businesses. For small and very small businesses not yet using Microsoft 365, we will provide a simplified sign-up experience to Windows 365," the company wrote in a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the news.

Microsoft has launched several new features to give users an easier way to sign up to its cloud services from personal accounts.

Users will also be able to purchase, provision, assign and sign in to virtual Cloud PCs using personal Microsoft accounts that they are already using, including Outlook email, OneDrive, and even Xbox Live.

Introduced at Microsoft Inspire 2021, Windows 365 Cloud PCs let you stream your Windows desktop experience from the Microsoft cloud to any device.

What else did they annouce?

This wasn't the only new set of virtualization-related features being announced, as Microsoft was also able to announce Citrix HDX Plus for Windows 365, targeted for release later this year.

Microsoft said that together Windows 365 and Citrix HDX will help deliver support for a broader range of endpoint devices and peripherals, as well as "advanced" security and policy controls, and a better experience in low bandwidth environments.

Aside from the newest features aimed at customers interested in using virtual desktops, Microsoft was also able to announce new features for monitoring, analytics, and backup.

Microsoft teased new features which will enable Windows 365 to be managed alongside physical PCs, and claimed it has lots of "exciting updates" to share very soon about remote monitoring and management and other independent software vendor partnerships and product integrations.

The tech giant also announced improved Windows 365 management in Microsoft Endpoint Manager, claiming the Endpoint analytics feature Resource Performance will help users understand if they have been allocated the right level of resources for their individual needs.

The feature will also apparently allow you to monitor performance, identify issues and root causes, and take proactive actions - such as resizing a device.