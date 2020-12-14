Microsoft Teams is getting an Outlook integration that could be a serious time-saver

Microsoft Teams will soon receive an update enabling Outlook integration, which should prove extremely useful for business users, particularly when conducting internal meetings. The feature is currently in development, with a release expected in March next year.

“Send a copy of email messages or conversations, including attachments, into Teams chats and channels or start a Teams chat related to a specific email message,” a Microsoft 365 roadmap update explained. “When sharing to Teams from Outlook on the web, a popup window will appear to confirm to which channel or person you want to share, you can also select whether you want to include attachments or not.”

Digital tools have proved hugely useful in managing the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, businesses are still experiencing the odd challenge related to mass remote working. Email integration will likely provide a productivity boost for individuals working with Teams, making it easier to collaborate.

Video conferencing competition

Like many other video conferencing tools, Microsoft Teams has been working hard to improve functionality, often taking user feedback into account. The market sector has become increasingly competitive with platforms boosting user figures that would scarcely have been believable before the pandemic.

In addition to the coming outlook integration, Teams has also announced a Large Gallery view for bigger meetings, better mobile optimization, and a number of other new features. Rival platforms, like Webex and Zoom, have moved quickly to launch upgrades and security patches of their own.

Although much of the demand for video conferencing tools has been driven by the pandemic, executives at Microsoft Teams will no doubt be hoping that the move to embrace remote working will persist even in a post-pandemic world. The continual addition of new features, therefore, will only help convince businesses that remote working is here to stay.