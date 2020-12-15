Microsoft Surface Duo is finally coming to the UK next year

Microsoft has confirmed that its dual-screened Surface Duo smartphone is coming to the UK in early 2021.

In a blog post, the company announced that along with the UK, the Surface Duo will also be available in Canada, France and Germany from early next year, following its US launch in August.

A Microsoft Surface Duo Business Edition, which ships with pre-installed Microsoft 365 apps, will also be launching in the aforementioned countries.

Exact release dates and pricing have not yet been confirmed, although Windows Latest reports that UK carriers BT and EE are planning to sell the Surface Duo once it officially launches.

As well as announcing expansion plans, Microsoft revealed that TikTok has released an “Enhanced” app for the dual-screen devices that will allow users to “optimise their experience es across two screens”

For the uninitiated, the Microsoft Surface Duo is an Android-powered "communication device" that boasts two 5.6-inch displays split by a visible hinge. Unfolded, the Duo stretches to 8.3 inches – which is just larger than the iPad Mini 5 with its 7.9-inch display. Unlike other foldable devices, the Duo can be bent beyond a flat 180 degrees to a full 360 degrees, which allows a front-to-back glass experience.

The device boasts mediocre specs elsewhere; you'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB RAM and support for 4G networks only.

For those of you in the US, the Surface Duo is on sale right now for $200 below its usual price. It can be picked up starting at $1,200 through the Microsoft Store and Best Buy.