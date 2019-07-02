Microsoft reveals more about the next major Windows 10 update

Microsoft has revealed what we can expect from the next major Windows 10 update, codenamed 19H2, and as we expected, the update will concern itself more with improving performance and general tweaks than adding any headline-grabbing new features.

While this might be disappointing to some people, the move makes sense. Microsoft has been releasing two major Windows 10 updates a year for a while now – with the Windows 10 May 2019 Update (19H1) only recently launched – and while each new update added plenty of new features, they also brought along the odd bug or two.

Microsoft taking a bit of a breather and concentrating on getting Windows 10 running as well as possible, and fixing any outstanding issues, is a good idea in our view.

Easy upgrade

Windows 10 19H2 will – according to Microsoft – concentrate on improving performance, as well as making general quality improvements and adding enterprise features. The update will be serviced for 30 months, and by that point we expect Microsoft to have released several additional Windows 10 updates.

Microsoft is also making the process of installing the Windows 10 19H2 update easier. PCs running the Windows 10 May 2019 Update will get the 19H2 update much like a standard monthly update, which means it downloads and installs in the background.

The idea is that the installation process will be less disruptive for users. Windows 10 19H2 Build 18362.10000 will be released to Windows 10 Insiders (people who have signed up to try out early versions of future Windows 10 updates) – and Microsoft claims that this new update uses “Controlled Feature Rollout (CFR) [which is] a method to progressively rollout new features by gradually increasing the audience in a controlled manner.”

Hopefully this will make getting future Windows 10 updates quick and convenient in the future.

Via Windows Latest