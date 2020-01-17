Microsoft releases critical Windows 10 security update – which doesn’t work

A severe security bug was recently discovered in Windows 10 , and although Microsoft was quick to issue a patch to fix it, it appears that it is failing to install for some users.

Numerous users have taken to Reddit (and also Microsoft’s community forum), to complain that update KB4528760, which is supposed to patch PCs with the Windows 10 May 2019 Update and Windows 10 November 2019 Update installed, is failing to install, and instead displaying unhelpful error messages.

While the number of users reporting the problem so far seems relatively low, it’s still cause for concern, as the severity of the threat is bad enough that the US National Security Agency (NSA) issued a warning that stated that anyone running Windows 10, Windows Server 2016 or Windows Server 2019 is "strongly encouraged" to install the patch, while also contacting Microsoft directly to help with a fix.

If users can’t install the patch, then that leaves them potentially vulnerable.

Nasty bug

The security bug discovered by the NSA affects Windows CryptoAPI (Crypt32.dll), and could enable an attacker to use fake security certificates to install malware under the guise of being valid software. Experts warn the vulnerability could also be exploited to attack networks.

So, it’s pretty important to install the patch that fixes it – and it’s worrying that some people apparently cannot do that.

This is the latest in a long line of problematic Windows 10 updates issued by Microsoft, with previous updates introducing new issues and bugs, and it suggests there is something going on behind the scenes.

While previous issues with Windows 10 updates have been annoying, this new problem is particularly concerning as it could be putting people’s security and privacy at risk.

According to Windows Latest , which has reported these problems, you can at least get around this issue by installing the update manually.

To do this, go to the Microsoft Update Catalog website, and in the search bar, enter in “KB4528760”, then click ‘Download’ next to the version that’s suitable for your PC.

Hopefully Microsoft will also fix any issues with the automatic installation of this important security patch as soon as possible.