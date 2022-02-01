Microsoft PowerToys update eliminates one of the most common Windows 11 issues

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has rolled out a new version of its PowerToys utility suite for Windows 10 and Windows 11 that contains a handful of fresh tools for advanced users.

The most notable addition is the mouse crosshair tool that lets people quickly identify the location of their cursor using a keyboard shortcut (Ctrl + Alt + P), creating a simple solution to an all-too-common frustration.

Also bundled with the latest version (v. 0.55.0) are two new File Explorer add-ons that dramatically expand the number of file types supported by the preview pane. The developers focused predominantly on file formats used by programmers , as well as STL files for CAD software and 3D printers .

PowerToys is an open source suite of tools for advanced Windows users, designed to help bypass certain settings and perform actions that are unavailable by default. It also offers a wider range of customization options.

The utility library includes tools such as Color Picker, which copies color data from any running application to the clipboard, and Fancy Zones, which lets users create complex window layouts specifically suited to their applications.

Others, like Image Resizer and PowerRename, are designed to help Windows users perform common actions with greater ease and speed.

Since PowerToys was rebooted in 2019, Microsoft has serviced the suite regularly with new tools and features, a pattern extended with the latest release.

The addition of the mouse crosshair tool in particular will prove popular among PowerToys users, many of whom are likely to run dual- monitor setups that make it easy to lose sight of the cursor. Microsoft says the feature has accessibility benefits too, giving people with vision problems a simple way to highlight the mouse cursor.

The latest version of PowerToys is available via both the Microsoft Store and the GitHub page .

Via BleepingComputer