Microsoft is planning a complete visual overhaul of its Windows 10 icons

Last week, Microsoft revealed its new-look Office 365 icons to the world, and now it appears the Redmond company is planning to continue its icon refresh across the entire Windows 10 platform.

Jon Friedman, Head of Microsoft Office design, took to Medium to offer a few more tasty morsels of information about the redesign process and just what we can expect from Windows 10 going forward.

In response to a question about Visio and other Office apps, Friedman replied that "those are coming in subsequent stages," and that "it is a huge undertaking to build a common system and design 10 icons at the same time". "Now that we have established the system, we will start to scale it across all of Microsoft," he added.

Putting it even more explicitly in a post first noticed by Windows enthusiast site Thurrott, Friedman told another reader to "stay tuned, this is the beginning of a cross-company effort to update all icons in the same style".

Just when we'll get the all-new icons across Windows 10 is unknown, but you can check out the new Office 365 icons below to get an idea of what Microsoft has in store for us in the near future.