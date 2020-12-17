Microsoft has delivered a partial fix for this nagging Windows 10 bug

Microsoft has released a partial fix for a known issue affecting Windows 10 devices with certain audio drivers for Conexant and Synaptics devices. The issue has been under investigation since May this year.

Previously, Windows 10 devices with malfunctioning Conexant or Synaptics drivers would receive a stop error and the dreaded ‘blue screen of death’ when they tried to install updates. Safeguard holds 25702662 and 25702673 were put in place as a short-term fix, with Microsoft stating that both of the issues relating to these holds have now been resolved.

Individuals that were subject to the Windows 10 safeguards should be offered updates within the next 48 hours but, in the meantime, Microsoft has asked individuals not to attempt manually updating their devices.

Embarrassingly for Microsoft, the Conexant/Synaptics issue has hung around now for a while, persisting through a sizeable Windows 10 update released earlier this year. Back then, Microsoft also identified an issue for Japanese and Chinese language users of Microsoft IME and a bug connected to the installation of third-party drives, in addition to the audio driver problem.

Bugs are to be expected when software providers roll out updates, with most customers simply expecting that a fix is found reasonably quickly. A look at the Windows 10 release information shows that there have been a wide variety of issues with the operating system, ranging from authentication issues to a loss of software certificates.

It is true, however, that the majority of the issues affecting Windows 10 have been resolved. Although the current fix for the Conexant/Synaptics issue is only a partial one, a longer-term solution is likely to be offered in a future update.

Via BleepingComputer