Microsoft Flight Simulator to get an extended 40th anniversary edition

Microsoft is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Microsoft Flight Simulator, the company's longest-running game franchise, with the release of an expanded edition of the game.

This new edition introduces helicopters, gliders and a bunch of classic aircrafts to the game. The world premiere trailer, announcing the new edition, shows the Spirit of Saint Louis monoplane, an Emerald Harbor Air commercial aircraft, an NR77V racing airplane and more, all of which will be available in this new anniversary edition of the game. Check out the trailer, and the aircraft, in action below:

The Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary edition will release in November 2022 for Xbox consoles and PC. It'll also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.