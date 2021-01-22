Microsoft Edge is now packing a password manager

Microsoft Edge is introducing a new feature that will inform users if their passwords have been compromised.

Password Monitor will now inform Edge users if one of their passwords was involved in a third-party data breach and they will receive a prompt to change it.

The new password management feature finally brings an additional safeguard against online hacks to Edge users, after Chrome and Firefox fans have had access to similar functionality for a few years.

Microsoft itself originally announced Password Monitor back in March 2020 but has only now begun its general rollout.

Edge users should start seeing the feature appear over the next couple of weeks.

Act fast

One of the features that differentiates Edge’s Password Monitor from similar features found within other web browsers is something called homomorphic encryption.

This means that neither Microsoft nor any other party is able to learn a user’s passwords even while they are being monitored for leaks. Microsoft has revealed that its ability to employ homomorphic encryption, a relatively new cryptographic technology, in Password Monitor is the result of detailed research.

Like other password protection solutions, Password Monitor will even trawl the dark web to find evidence of any leaked user information.

With cyberattackers using increasingly sophisticated methods to breach corporate databases, it has become more important than ever that individuals quickly change compromised credentials.

“Despite having the strongest of passwords, however, factors outside of your control still happen, like third-party data breaches,” a Microsoft Edge blog explained.

”This is why Microsoft Edge protection goes beyond that first line of defense to offer dark web scanning with Password Monitor. When any of your passwords saved to the browser matches with those seen in the list of leaked credentials, Microsoft Edge will notify you and prompt you to update your password. Password Monitor scans for matches on your behalf and is on by default.”

