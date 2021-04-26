Microsoft Edge is about to give another reason to drop Google Chrome

Microsoft appears to be working on a set of much-needed upgrades for the PDF reader that comes bundled with its flagship browser , Edge.

At the start of the year, the company announced a new-look search functionality for the Edge PDF reader. But now, new features discovered in early-access builds have hinted at further changes that could make Edge the go-to browser for PDF users.

The upgrades are expected to roll out with an upcoming iteration of Edge, which currently receives a full stable build roughly every four to five weeks, on top of smaller weekly updates.

Microsoft is said to be testing a host of different PDF features, but perhaps most welcome is a new function that allows users to pick up where they left off. Instead of having to manually scroll through a PDF or navigate using CTRL + F searches, users will be automatically returned to their most recent page.

This is not the only navigation upgrade in the works, however. The company is currently testing improvements that should eliminate visual glitches that occur when scrolling quickly through PDF documents, and a new optional sidebar will help users select a page based on thumbnail images.

Microsoft is also working on behind-the-scenes changes to address issues with selecting text. Historically, highlighting text on PDF documents has been a little tricky and the experience varies from document to document, but new Edge improvements should deliver greater smoothness and consistency.

Finally, Edge is set to receive new functionality that allows for signatures on PDF documents to be validated, which businesses in particular will celebrate. As it stands, only advanced PDF software - such as Adobe Acrobat - support e-signature functionality, but Microsoft Edge looks set to close the gap.

Via WindowsLatest