MI vs DC live stream: how to watch Mumbai vs Delhi IPL playoffs 2020 match anywhere

Two of the Indian Premier League's pre-season favourites take to the field at Dubai International Cricket Stadium for today's qualifier 1 clash in the 2020 IPL playoffs. Both teams boast strong starting XIs along with plenty of back-up bench talent, but while the Mumbai Indians have performed like defending champions, the Delhi Capitals have only managed to find form in the closing stages of the league's regular season. Read on as we explain how to get a MI vs DC live stream and watch the Mumbai vs Delhi IPL playoffs cricket match online today, no matter where you are in the world.

MI vs DC live stream This 2020 IPL qualifier 1 takes place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium with the first ball set to be played at 6pm local time in the UAE. That makes it a 7.30pm IST start for those tuning in from India, with play beginning at 2pm GMT for cricket fans in the UK. Full TV and live streaming details are below - and anyone away from home can knock it for six by using a good VPN which allows you to watch you preferred IPL live streaming coverage from anywhere in world.

Having endured a four-match losing run, Delhi made a Lazarus-style recovery with an impressive win over Royal Challengers Bangalore to book their place in today's playoff qualifier 1. This match marks the third clash between these two sides in this year's IPL, with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai winning both the earlier encounters.

Last year's IPL champions, Mumbai unsurprisingly come into the clash as favourites, but will want to improve upon their performance in their final league game. The Indians capitulated to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a massive 10-wicket defeat but were without rested key bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, who are set to return for today's showdown.

Today's winner will secure a place to the final, while the loser will be left to battle it out with the winner of the eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second spot in the final. Follow our guide for all the information you need to find a reliable MI vs DC live stream today so you can watch the IPL playoffs online from anywhere in the world.

How to get a Mumbai vs Delhi live stream from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream IPL cricket from anywhere

MI vs DC live stream: how to watch Mumbai vs Delhi IPL playoffs 2020 cricket online in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the platform of choice for watching live broadcasts of the IPL online, including today's match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals. There are two different subscription option available for the streaming service - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The former has a monthly as well as an annual subscription payment plan, while the latter is only available as yearly subscription option. In terms of content, the main difference between the two subscription options is that Disney+ Hotstar Premium gives you access to western TV shows, movies, and original Disney+ content in English, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is restricted primarily to content in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The asking price for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395. The first ball of today's game is expected at 7.30pm IST.

How to watch a Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 2020 IPL live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has exclusive live coverage of this year's IPL in the Uk, including today's clash between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals. Coverage of today's match begins at 1.45pm GMT on Sky Sport Cricket. If you're mad for the Indian Premier League but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. That said, stumping up the extra cash for a Now TV Monthly Pass is SO much better value, and it'll give you access to 30 days of the Premier League matches Sky has the rights to, plus a wide range of other sports like F1 and the PGA Tour. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 cricket in Australia

The Australian broadcaster for IPL action is Fox Sports, with nightly action from all the IPL encounters, including this Qualifier 1 showdown between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Play is set to begin at 1am in the early hours of Friday morning. Alongside Fox, your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1 , NRL , FA Cup football, NBA playoffs...the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package , which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch their Fox Sports or Kayo subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals online and get an IPL live cricket stream in the US

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, cricket fans in the US have two options to live stream today's IPL action. The first comes from the country's dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (also available in Canada) that is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream IPL 2020 right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services such as Sling TV. But like in India itself, streaming service Hotstar US will also have IPL coverage of every game. So if you like the idea of watching the cricket, but also want the chance to watch lots more Indian TV programming, films and sport, you can pay $44.99 for a one year subscription. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals is set to start at 9am ET / 6am PT.



Can I watch an Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL live stream in Pakistan?

Relations between Pakistan and India continue to be fractious to say the least, and one of the results is that the 2020 IPL will once again not be broadcast in Pakistan. Very disappointing news for the cricket-mad nation.