Mercedes to unveil ultrawide ‘Hyperscreen’ at CES 2021

Mercedes-Benz will unveil its MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) Hyperscreen at January’s CES 2021 event, marking the brand’s first foray into full-width dashboard displays.

The ultrawide screen – set to make its production debut in the forthcoming EQS electric sedan – will span the car’s entire dashboard, and form part of the existing Mercedes infotainment system.

The MBUX Hyperscreen will utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to enable an enhanced method of controlling entertainment and vehicular functions. What exactly this means is unclear, but the in-car features such as navigation, music and performance preferences will benefit from a significant display upgrade to keep the brand ahead of the pack when it comes to car interiors (as yet, no other manufacturer has announced plans to implement full-width, single-monitor displays in their vehicles).

And boy, is it a big display. The curved screen unit extends along the entire width of the vehicle in front of the driver and front passenger, for whom, say Mercedes, the new display will offer an intuitive and easy-to-use system of in-car control.

The MBUX Hyperscreen will debut as an available option in the brand’s new fully electric luxury sedan, the EQS EV, and is supposedly representative of the intelligence of the car as a whole – which, as the company claims, is capable of learning as you drive.

Mercedes plans to fully unveil the MBUX Hyperscreen during its remote CES press conference, which is scheduled for January 11 at 20:00PT (15:00GMT).

Late to the party?

Strictly speaking, Mercedes isn’t the first car manufacturer to the full-width display party. In 2019, the Honda e EV introduced a full-width digital dashboard, comprising five integrated high-resolution color screens.

An 8.8-inch TFT meter instrument display sits in front of the driver presenting key vehicle information, flanked by dual 12.3-inch LCD touchscreens which display the car’s various entertainment and vehicle control systems.

(Image credit: Honda)

The difference in Mercedes’ effort will be its singular, ultrawide nature – a solitary screen stretching across the entirety of the dashboard, rather than a full-width display made up of multiple monitors, hopefully providing a more accessible and sleeker design.