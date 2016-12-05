Meet Zo, Microsoft's new and improved chatbot

Microsoft is taking another crack at creating a chatbot capable of talking like the average teenager.

Named Zo, the new Microsoft-powered chatbot that allows users to converse with a mechanical millennial over the messaging app Kik.

Spotted by Twitter user Tom Hounsell, Zo functions similarly to Tay, Microsoft's first attempt at a social media-powered AI earlier this year.

Zo can ask questions and respond to prompts, all while using hip slang and punctuating sentences with appropriate emojis - just like talking with a real teen!

Will this bot turn Zo-ur?

However, whereas Tay wound up corrupted with hate speech (because the internet is awful sometimes) Zo appears to have learned not to follow in its predecessor's footsteps.

For example, touchy subjects like the recent United States presidential election result in Zo asking to change the topic since "people can say some awful things when talking politics," as reported by MSPoweruser .