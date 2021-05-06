Massive leak reveals Asus Zenfone 8 variants and design ahead of launch

The Asus Zenfone 8 series is the next flagship to be unveiled globally. A massive new leak spills the beans on what to expect from them and clears the confusion between the differences between the variants.

Leakster Ishan Agarwal took to Twitter to share renders and specifications of the phones. According to him, there will be two devices this time — the compact Asus Zenfone 8, and the larger Asus Zenfone 8 Flip. It seems like the company is avoiding the use of suffixes such as “Mini” to set the right expectations in the market, as those have historically been linked to cheaper or more inferior devices.

The Asus Zenfone 8 has a rather simple design with two cameras on the back and a punch-hole notch on the front. The biggest talking point will be its size. With a screen spanning 5.92-inches, it will be amongst the smallest high-end Android smartphones in the market, and even smaller than the iPhone 12 in some ways. It’s unclear what display technology and refresh rate it will sport. Notably, even with dimensions as compact as 148 x 68.5 x 9 mm, it manages to offer a 3.5mm headphone jack.

With a battery size of 4,000mAh, it remains to be seen how Asus will offer good battery life on the Zenfone 8. 30W fast charging is expected to make the cut though.

Full Specs & Renders of the ASUS Zenfone 8 & Zenfone 8 Flip, launching on May 12Zenfone 8 is a compact smartphone with 5.92" screen size while th 8 Flip has a 6.67" AMOLED Display.Both feature Snapdragon 888 & 64MP Main Camera.Please link & credit: https://t.co/9ZO803tRlk pic.twitter.com/MCc2p5ISaKMay 5, 2021 See more

The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip will once again bring the series’ iconic flipping camera module, where the three rear cameras can also be used for selfies. They are tipped to be a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens that can also click macros, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Without a selfie camera on the front, the phone will have an unobstructed 6.67-inch display with no notch. It is supposed to be an AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is tipped to have a larger 5,000mAh battery, but the same 30W charging. With a weight of 230g, it will be one of the heaviest phones of the season.

Both the phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. There are likely to be other configurations available too.

The Asus Zenfone 8 series will be unveiled on May 12 in global markets. India is unlikely to be a launch market, at least for now. Even if the phones do come to the country, they will have to come under a different name as Asus is not allowed to use the “Zenfone” moniker in India due to legal reasons.

Via