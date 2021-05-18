Mass Effect Legendary Edition's first patch fixes this frustrating Xbox Series X issue

EA has rolled out its first patch for Mass Effect Legendary Edition. which aims to fix several in-game bugs and issues as well as implementing some improvements.

But, perhaps the most welcome fix is that of a frustrating Xbox bug, which saw those attempting to boot up Mass Effect Legendary Edition on an Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One experiencing crashes when the hardware was connected to wireless headsets, like the Xbox Wireless Headset.

Players reported being kicked back to the Xbox dashboard when they tried to open Mass Effect Legendary Edition while a wireless headset was attached.

EA acknowledged the issue on its official forums and suggested a workaround for players experiencing the issue which required keeping the headset off until players reached the title screen for one of the games in the trilogy.

But it looks like a workaround is no longer needed as EA stated in its latest patch notes that it has fixed the issue, but does warn that players can suffer from their game crashing or becoming unresponsive if they try to enable or disable a wireless headset in the launcher - but a future fix will apparently be rolled out to address this.

What are the other fixes?

In addition to the Xbox bug fix, the first Mass Effect patch also makes improvements to terrain textures in Mass Effect and to lighting and shadows in Mass Effect 2, while ironing out bugs in all three games.

Check out the full list of fixes below:

General

Fixed the main issue where the launcher would crash or become unresponsive on Xbox Series X when using a wireless headset. Known issue: This can still happen if you enable/disable a headset in the launcher. A future fix will resolve this issue.

Improved iris shaders for better interaction with light and ambient occlusion

Minor calibrations, fixes, and stability improvements

Mass Effect

Improved terrain textures

Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly

Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2

Resolved an issue where the character code would sometimes not display in the squad menu

Improvements to pre-rendered cutscenes to reduce occasional artifacts

Mass Effect 2

Improved lighting and shadows in some cinematics

Minor visual, rendering, and VFX improvements on some levels

Resolved minor text issues with achievements

Mass Effect 3