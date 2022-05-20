Marvel’s Daredevil is reportedly getting a brand new series on Disney Plus

Audio player loading…

Oh glorious day! It appears as though the 'Man Without Fear' will finally be returning to our screens in the near future, with Variety reporting that a brand new Daredevil series is currently moving forward at Disney Plus.

According to the report, the new Daredevil series will be written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, known for their work on such shows as Covert Affairs and Containment, though the duo's representation has declined to comment on the matter.

Marvel's Daredevil previously enjoyed three successful seasons on Netflix before being unceremoniously cancelled back in 2018 along with all the streaming giant's other Marvel shows at the time.

As for this new series, actor Charlie Cox is expected to reprise his role as Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer who moonlights as the vigilante brawler Daredevil, as is Vincent D’Onofrio, who played the villainous crime lord Wilson Fisk, better known as Kingpin.

Daredevil in the MCU: what to expect

Although Netflix's Marvel adventures always occurred adjacent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, its characters never really crossed into the MCU proper until Kingpin's arrival in the first season of Hawkeye. That was followed almost immediately by Matt Murdock's brief appearance as Peter Parker's lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Rumors of a new Daredevil series on Disney Plus began to surface soon after, with Cox himself stating he wants a Daredevil and Wilson Fisk rematch in the MCU.

If Variety's report is to be believed (and it probably should, given the longstanding publication's reliability), Cox will surely get his chance to don the Daredevil costume and resume his criminal-pummelling duties.

That said, we suspect Disney's version of Daredevil will be far less violent and brutal than the one that debuted on Netflix, going by Hawkeye's far less menacing take on the character of Kingpin (who was last seen wearing a goofy white suit and Hawaiian shirt combo).

In truth, that seems like a reasonable trade-off to us – it's entirely possible for Daredevil to engage in brilliantly staged fight scenes without revelling in blood and guts, and softening the character will make it easier for him to interact with other heroes from the MCU – could Matt Murdock team up with fellow lawyer She-Hulk on a case? It seems likely!

Additionally, it would also open the show's creators up to Daredevil comics outside of the usual Frank Miller / Brian Michael Bendis orbit, such as Mark Waid's utterly fantastic 2011-2014 run, which had a tone much closer to what we've seen from the MCU.

That said, nothing has been confirmed at this stage, so we'll have to wait until Marvel or Disney makes an official announcement. In the meantime, you can stream the first three seasons of the previous Daredevil series on Disney Plus right now. Not a Disney Plus subscriber? You can sign up now by clicking on one of the options below.