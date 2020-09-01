Marvel’s Avengers offers more exclusives – this time for Intel Core i9-toting PCs

Marvel’s Avengers is about to launch (on September 4), and PCs with Intel processors will have the game optimized for their chips – with Core i9 owners are set to benefit from exclusive visual upgrades.

As Intel observes, you get a ‘mightier PC experience’ with its CPUs, and those running the ‘latest Intel Core i9 processors’ (meaning 10th-gen Comet Lake models) get three interesting upgrades to Marvel’s Avengers’ physics and graphics.

This starts with ‘super charged heroics’, meaning that your hero’s special moves will generate a more detailed level of debris and rubble which will remain on-screen for a longer time – so in short, these abilities will look more impressive.

Core i9 users also get ‘more persistent armor shards’ and a greater level of detail with these bits flying all over the place when a blow is landed on an enemy. So essentially, these two measures will combine to create more detailed damage effects.

‘Reactive water simulation’ is the third piece of the visual upgrade puzzle, and this ensures that “water splashes and reacts as it naturally would in the real world” when you interact with it.

(Image credit: Marvel / Square Enix)

Marvelous optimizations

These sound like worthwhile upgrades for high-end PCs, but Intel has also made sure that the PC version of Marvel’s Avengers is optimized for Core i5 and i7 processors (as well as i9 models), so it’ll run more smoothly overall as a result.

Also note that Intel is producing some 10th-gen CPUs with Marvel’s Avengers Collector’s Edition artwork which will be available for a limited time (this packaging was previously leaked, you may recall).

As we’ve already seen, Marvel’s Avengers requires an SSD on PC as part of the recommended spec, as well as 16GB of RAM; but the requirements are otherwise relatively undemanding (certainly the minimum spec).

Check out the best multiplayer PC games

Via Wccftech