Marshall rocks out with new line of Bluetooth home speakers

Rocking out in the comfort of your own home just got easier, with a new line of Bluetooth speakers from hard-rocking Marshall, now available to purchase.

Each of the three speakers are iterations of previous models, from the compact and shelf-ready Marshall Acton II ($249 / £219 / AU$345), to the beefy 110W Marshall Woburn II ($499 / £439 / AU$690). In the middle sits the 50W Marshall Stanmore II ($349 / £299 / AU$480) – a mid-sized wireless speaker and the follow-up to one of the best wireless speakers in our 2018 guide.

The UK-based manufacturer is known for making amps and speakers with an authentic weight and "crunch" to the sound, making them perfect for amplifying guitar-heavy rock and roll.

Metal on metal

Marshall have since expanded into a wide range of speakers, amps, and instruments – and even their own line of Marshall Major headphones.

The three new speakers announced today all feature Bluetooth 5.0 for a strong wireless connection of up to 10m, with built-in multi-host functionality and dynamic range compression to prevent distortion at higher volumes. While they're envisioned for the home and weighed down considerably with premium parts – class D amplifiers, custom-tuned drivers, and the like – they're also practical enough to take on the road.

As usual, the Marshall Bluetooth app allows you to control EQ, switch between stereo or ambient modes, and alter the brightness of the speaker's LED lights.