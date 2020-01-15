Manfrotto’s new waterproof SD cards are a serious bargain at 50% off

If you need a tough, blisteringly fast SD card for your next photographic adventure, then Manfrotto's new Pro Rugged cards are well worth a look – and they're an impressive 50% off until the end of January.

The new Pro Rugged line, which also includes microSD and CompactFlash cards, is actually Manfrotto's debut in the memory card space, with the Italian company better known for its tripods and camera accessories.

Manfrotto claims they're the "strongest memory cards around", with a design that makes them three times stronger than a standard SD card, and able to withstand 20kg of impact – and the good news for anyone who's seen their memory card spinning around in the washing machine is that the SD and microSD cards are also waterproof for up to 72 hours of immersion.

It's fair to say that Manfrotto's Pro Rugged cards are overkill for point-and-shoot photography, though. With the SD card managing read speeds of 280MB/s and equally impressive write speeds of 250MB/s, they're very much designed for those who are shooting 4K/6K video or fans of high-speed raw snapping.

That said, if you have a camera that supports UHS-II and are looking for a future-proof card that'll last you a while, the 50% off deal makes the Pro Rugged cards a real bargain – the 64GB version is only £47.50, while the 128GB version is £92.50.

Manfrotto Pro Rugged 64GB SD card: £94.99 £47.50 at Manfrotto

These new rugged, waterproof SD cards are a real bargain at their 50% off launch price. With blisteringly fast read/write speeds of 280/250MB/s and the ability to withstand up to 20kg of force, they're a great, future-proofed option for cameras with UHS-II slots.View Deal

Of course, Manfrotto isn't the only company offering rugged, waterproof SD cards, with Sony launching its Tough SF-G cards in 2018.

Both claim similar levels of toughness, with full waterproofing and the ability to withstand extremes of temperature from -25°C to 85°C. Sony makes additional claims about its Tough line's bend-proofing, stating that they're 18 times more resistant to bending than standard cards.

And while Sony's Tough SF-G aren't available in microSD form, its SD cards offer slightly superior speeds to the new Manfrotto Pro Rugged cards, with the ability to read data at 300MB/s and write at an incredible 299MB/s.

But with their 50% off launch price, Manfrotto's Pro Rugged cards offer far better value right now, with their Sony equivalents costing well over twice as much for both the 64GB and 128GB versions. If you need a speedy card that'll survive both the wilderness and the washing machine, they're a great buy right now.