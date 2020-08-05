Man United vs LASK live stream: how to watch the Europa League match from anywhere today

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Red Devils get back to Europa League action tonight, taking a comfortable 5-0 lead into the home leg of this last 16 tie. Finishing the job at Old Trafford against the Austrian side will put United just two wins from the final in Cologne on 21 August, which offers a chance for Solskjær to win his first major trophy in charge of the iconic Manchester club. Follow our guide to to watch a Man United vs LASK live stream wherever you are in the world today.

Man United vs LASK live stream - where and when Tonight's Europa League game takes place behind closed doors at Old Trafford in Manchester with kick-off set for 8pm BST in the UK. That makes it a 9pm CET start in Europe, while viewers in the US can tune in at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. For those down under, the action gets underway at 5am AEST on Thursday morning. Abroad right now? A good VPN will let you watch just like you would at home

Prior to their disastrous first-leg performance in this tie, LASK had been unbeaten in their previous six Europa League games. They come into this game having made a poor return from lockdown, having seen their form collapse after letting their lead at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga slip.

With the chance of LASK making any sort of miraculous comeback here unlikely at best, Solskjær is expected to field a second string team for this game That means Jessie Lingard, Mason Greenwood, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Fred, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, and Odion Ighalo could all be named in an unfamiliar starting line-up for the home side.

Read on to find out how to watch Manchester United vs LASK today and get a quality Europa League live stream from anywhere in the world.

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Europa League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country for this game week and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.View Deal

How to watch Man United vs LASK: live stream the Europa League in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Europa League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's match will be shown on BT Sport 1 with coverage beginning at 7.30pm. And don't fret if you don't have a subscription - BT now has a monthly pass that you can stop and start whenever you like at the cost of £25 a month. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Live stream Manchester United vs LASK: how to watch in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Europa League and Champions League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's action from Old Trafford. You can watch the game via its B/R Live service online, its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and so every single one of their Europa League match broadcasts. If you already have TNT (or Univision) then tonight's match will be played on those channels too - so cable subscribers can head to the relevant website to stream online, logging in with details of their provider for access. Kick off today is at 3pm ET or 12pm PT.

Man United vs LASK: live stream tonight's Europa League in Canada for FREE

For the 2019/20 season, live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including tonight's match between Man United and LASK. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Europa League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Man United vs LASK in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. If you're looking to tune in from Down Under, it's a 5am AEST start on Thursday morning.

How to watch Manchester United vs LASK in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sports ,with the network broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, , including tonight's match, which will be shown on Sky Sport 7 with coverage starting at 6.55am NZST on Thursday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream Manchester United in the Europa League match from India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Europa League. The channel to head to for tonight's United game is Sony Ten 2, with the game set to kick off at 12.30am New Delhi time on Thursday morning. SPN's coverage of the competition will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top service SonyLIV .