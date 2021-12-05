Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

New interim manager Ralph Rangnick takes over the reins at Old Trafford this afternoon with Patrick Vieira's Eagles out to ruin the occasion. Read on to find out how to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Michael Carrick’s brief three-match spell in charge of United ended with a bang on Thursday, with their 3-2 win over Arsenal likely to have done wonders to confidence levels at the Carrington training ground in the build up to today's game.

Vieira has meanwhile had the task of picking up his Palace side's spirits in the run up to this match after a late penalty condemned them to a 1-0 defeat away at Leeds on Tuesday.

That loss was their second successive defeat and means the South Londoners have only managed a point from the last nine in the Premier League. However with two full extra days to prepare for this clash, the Eagles could have more in the tank and may feel they can upset the welcoming party this afternoon.

Follow our guide to get a Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere this weekend.

How to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well.

Use a VPN to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

With its 2pm GMT Sunday afternoon kick-off, you'd be forgiven for thinking that this match would be available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports. However, that's unfortunately not the case, with Aston Villa vs Leicester the only match Sky Sports will be broadcasting. this afternoon, with that game set to start later at 4.30pm. So that therefore means you won't be able to watch this clash from Old Trafford live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as DAZN or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

Sling TV NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season and will be showing every match. You can tune in to Man United vs Crystal Palace via NBCSN if you have it as part of your cable plan, with the game kicking off at 9am EST / 6am PST. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBCSN as part of its Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

DAZN Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Man United vs Crystal Palace, with kick-off scheduled for 9am EST / 6am PST. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace in the land Down Under. The game kicks off at 1am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream in New Zealand

Spark Sport Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man United vs Crystal Palace at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3am NZDT on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Man United vs Crystal Palace: live stream Premier League action online in India