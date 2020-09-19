Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

The Red Devils get their Premier League 2020/21 show on the road today against perennial strugglers Crystal Palace, who grabbed a surprise 1-0 win over Southampton last Saturday. Here's how to get a Man United vs Crystal Palace Live stream and watch this Saturday's Premier League action online from anywhere in the world.

Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream Like the lion's share of Premier League games, Man United vs Crystal Palace will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. Catch it on the first day of the new season on Saturday, September 19 at 5.30pm BST. If you don't have Sky you can watch the game with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass.

Man United's first game of the new campaign was supposed to be last weekend, but it was postponed in order to ensure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had a month off between last season and this one.

It's been a strange old summer for the 13-time Premier League champions. Just days after losing their Europa League semi-final, captain Harry Maguire was arrested in Greece, a few weeks later Mason Greenwood was called up to England's senior squad for the first time, then sent home early after breaking coronavirus quarantine guidelines, and in the meantime Marcus Rashford was setting up a taskforce to tackle child food poverty.

United's latest attempt to sign Jadon Sancho seems to have failed, but they have managed to gets their hands on the brilliant Donny van de Beek - though he plays in the same position as two of their biggest stars, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. Oh, and with the recall of Dean Henderson from his impressive loan spell at Sheffield United, they've now got three high-level goalkeepers to choose from. As far as selection headaches go, this is a pretty good one, but Solksjaer's head will already be throbbing.

It's no secret that Wilfried Zaha wants out of Palace, but he was their hero yet again last weekend, smashing in a lovely first-half volley to give Roy Hodgson's side a lead that Vicente Guaita managed to preserve almost single-handedly with a terrific string of saves. The Eagles have secured the services of Michy Batshuayi - again - for the 2020/21 season, and Jordan Ayew has been fantastic since joining them two years ago, but it could be an even longer and more torturous season than usual for the Palace faithful if they lose their talisman.

Will Man United get their campaign started in style, or can Palace build on their excellent start and take advantage of some early season rust in the Reds camp? Here's how to live stream Man United vs Crystal Palace from anywhere today.

How to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace from outside your country

If this match clashes with your holiday abroad, or you just can't make it to your living room when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Leeds vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Get a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30-days

We've carefully tested each of the most popular VPNs and believe ExpressVPN is the best available. It's easy to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with pretty much any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the best. Once you sign-up, it's beautifully simple to get started - just follow the given steps to install the software and enable your account, click to find the location you want to redirect your device to, and you're all set Not only that, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can see how it goes for a month for nothing or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 bonus months completely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.

View Deal

How to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace: live stream the Premier League match in the UK

Man United's season opener will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports on the Premier League and Main Event channels. The game will kick-off at a fan-free Old Trafford at 5.30pm BST, with coverage starting 30 minutes earlier. But if you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. That said, stumping up the extra cash for a Now TV Monthly Pass is SO much better value, and it'll give you access to 30 days of the Premier League matches Sky has the rights to, plus a wide range of other sports like F1 and the PGA Tour. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: live stream EPL soccer in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is where you can tune into Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, with the game kicking off at 12.30pm ET/9.30am PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling, and better still there's a FREE trial option. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including Manchester United's home clash with Crystal Palace, with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm ET/9.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Signing up is also really easy, with DAZN accepting internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. In fact, we might even go as far as saying DAZN is the best way for cord cutters to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace anywhere in the world. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN login all the same.

How to watch a Man United vs Crystal Palace live in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the home of Man United vs Crystal Palace Down Under. The game kicks off at 2.30am AEST in the early hours of Sunday. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch a Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man United vs Crystal Palace at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 4.30am NZST on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace without cable.

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in India: live stream the EPL game

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Manchester United vs Crystal Palace starts at 10pm IST on Saturday night. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.