Man United vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Having racked up two wins and nine goals at home in the league so far this season, Man United welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford as they look to extend their strong start on home turf. Read on to find out how to watch Man United vs Aston Villa online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Man United vs Aston Villa live stream Date: Saturday, September 25 Kick-off time: 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 9.30pm AEST Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Live stream: NBCSN / Peacock TV (US) (US) | FREE DAZN trial (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Spark Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Currently holding firm on thirteen points at the top of the Premier League alongside fellow early pacemakers Liverpool and Chelsea, United come into the match off of the back of two contrasting displays against West Ham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side battled to a hard-fought 2-1 win against the Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jessie Lingard, however a match-up between what was essentially the two side's B team's two days later at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup saw the East London knock out a somewhat toothless Reds 1-0.

Despite losing out to Chelsea in the cup in midweek after penalties, Villa will come to Old Trafford in confident form after an impressive 3-0 win at home to Everton last weekend in the league, with the dangerous pace of forward Ollie Watkins likely to pose United problems on the counter.

Follow our guide to get a Man United vs Aston Villa live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere on Saturday.

More sport: see how to get an NFL live stream

How to watch Man United vs Aston Villa from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man United vs Aston Villa live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Man United vs Aston Villa from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

While it may be a Saturday lunchtime kick-off, this match isn't being shown on BT Sports as you'd be forgiven for expecting. This game had been scheduled to take place at 3pm BST, but with a massive concert by The Courteeners taking place in the area on Saturday afternoon, the game was moved to a 12.30pm kick-off thanks to a police request. With BT opting to cover the huge Man United vs Aston Villa match instead which is taking place at the same time, it means that this game won't be broadcast live in the UK. If you're desperate to watch this Premier League clash live, the only alternative is to use a VPN as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services will require a credit card based in the country the service is from. Alternatively, you can expect to see highlights on Match of the Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 10.30pm BST, or catch the replay

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season and it shows every match. You can tune in to Man United vs Aston Villa via NBC if you have it as part of your cable plan, with the game kicking off at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. If you don't have cable, a really cheap option is NBC's streaming service Peacock TV. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier to watch this match. It costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBCSN as part of its Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. If you subscribe to this or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Man United vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Man United vs Aston Villa, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30am EDT / 4.30am PDT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Man United vs Aston Villa: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch Man United vs Aston Villa in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 9.30pm AEST on Saturday night. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Man United vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man United vs Aston Villa at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30pm NZDT on Saturday night. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Man United vs Aston Villa: live stream Premier League action online in India