Man City vs Lyon live stream: how to watch Champions League quarter-final from anywhere

Man City and Lyon returned to Champions League action in famous fashion last week, dumping European royalty Real Madrid and Juventus out of the competition on the same night respectively. City were amongst the favourites from the get-go, but Lyon have been one of the tournament's surprise packages - could they slay another giant? Read on as we explain how to watch a Man City vs Lyon live stream today and catch all the action from this massive Champions League tie.

Man City vs Lyon live stream Man City vs Lyon kicks off at 9pm local time in Lisbon on Saturday, which is 8pm BST. Coverage gets underway on BT Sport at 7pm in the UK. That means the action gets under way at 3pm ET / 12pm PT for those of you tuning in from the US - and subscribers abroad can always try this incredible VPN deal to watch the game online just as if you were at home today.

Man City are widely expected to have too much for Lyon, but cast your mind back to last season's Champions League group stage and you might remember that OL fared rather well the last times these sides met.

They beat Pep Guardiola's men 2-1 at the Etihad in September 2018, before being held to a 2-2 draw at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in the November return fixture. Three of those goals were scored by Maxwel Cornet, who's playing in a more defensive role these days.

Memphis Depay, who was out of action with a serious injury for the first six months of the year, scored a crucial penalty in the second leg of the Juventus tie, and the ex-Man United man will be desperate to make a big impression against his former employer's city rivals tonight.

Man City were rather gifted a passage through to the quarter-finals by Real Madrid, but fans might have cause for concern regarding some of their forwards' profligate finishing on the night. Though that was perhaps understandable, since at that stage they hadn't played a competitive fixture in close to a fortnight.

Ah well, if the strikers can't put the ball in the back of the net, there's always Kevin de Bruyne!

Read on as we explain how to watch Man City vs Lyon online and get a quality Champions League live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Man City vs Lyon from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Champions League fix just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Man City vs Lyon live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. You can even get ExpressVPN FREE for 3-months if you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming football like today's Man City vs Lyon match.

View Deal

How to watch a Man City vs Lyon live stream in the UK tonight

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's game will be shown on the BT Sport 1 channel, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT has finally introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Champions League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Man City vs Lyon and live stream the Champions League in the US

The remainder of this year's Champions League games will feature on CBS for cable subscribers, as well as the network's All Access streaming service. For cord cutters, fuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial - carries CBS and is priced from $59.99 a month. Kick-off for Man City vs Lyon is 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to live stream Man City vs Lyon in Canada

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including Man City vs Lyon. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a 1-month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...getting a VPN is the way to get that free Champions League live stream if you're not in Canada right now.

How to live stream Man City vs Lyon in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport will show every single Champions League fixture live again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Man City vs Lyon kicks off at 5am AEST on Sunday morning.

How to watch Man City vs Lyon in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The network has been (and is still) broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, including Man City vs Lyon, which will be shown Sky Sport 7, with coverage starting at 7am NZST on Sunday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream Man City vs Lyon in India