Maingear's luxury Bitcoin mining PC comes with exclusive cryptocurrency rates

With more and more PC components designing specifically for bitcoin mining, it was inevitable that we would see a made-to-order PC wholly dedicated to the pursuit.

In collaboration with the eSports betting brand Unikrn, Maingear has introduced the new ACM (Advanced Crypto Miner). It might not look much compared to the company’s other impressive liquid-cooled towers of power, but this boxy, ‘large desktop format’ PC can house up to six GPUs.

Meanwhile, an even larger ACM Pro will employ a rack-mount chassis to support over eight graphics cards at the same time.

Mining PCs have come a long way from simply bootstrapping six or more GPUs to a table and hoping your power supplies don’t blow everything. This by far is one of the most polished solutions we’ve seen thus far.

Aside from the incredible bitcoin mining performance of this PC’s hardware, Unikrn will also extend exclusive mining pool access and rates. The extra incentive will give ACM owners, likely to be first-time miners, a head start right out of the box.

Every ACM machine will also come with an exclusive, native link to Unikrn Connekt, which gamers can use to earn UnikoinGold – Unikrn’s own Ethereum-based cryptocurrency often used for eSports betting – for playing ranked matches of their favorite games.

Of course, outside of Unikrn’s network, users will be able to use their rig to mine all types of cryptocurrency, including Litecoin, Dash and even Razer’s zGold.

Maingear has yet to divulge the full specifications of its ACM computers, their price or release date beyond 'later this year.' However, the company has announced it will begin accepting UnikoinGold as a payment for its gaming desktops and notebooks, so you could accrue enough cryptocurrency to buy this mining PC to make even more bitcoin. And so, the cycle continues.