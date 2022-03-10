Magimix vs KitchenAid: which food processor should you buy?

Audio player loading…

Cooking can be one of the most creative and rewarding household tasks, but sometimes the amount of labor-intensive food prep required is exhausting. So if you want a kitchen helper but nobody in your house will volunteer, a food processor might be just the thing you need.

The best food processors can power through tasks, such as slicing to shredding, chopping, and mixing, not only so you can avoid arm ache, but to save plenty of time too. However, they often get overlooked in favor of stand mixers and the best blenders , but there’s a lot a food processor can offer.

French brand Magimix has been making food processors for 50 years, while US favorite KitchenAid started making food processors 30 years ago. So although KitchenAid is newer to the game, both brands have plenty of expertise in perfecting this appliance.

The pair offer a range of sizes, with various bundled accessories that’ll have you shredding and slicing your way through mountains of food in no time. So how do you choose between the two? Well, it comes down to range, price, and features. Here we explore all three, pitting the brands against each other so you can compare them and ultimately make the best choice for you.

Range

Three Magimix food processors are available worldwide, these are the 12 cup/ 2.6 liter 3200XL, 14 cup/ 3 liter 4200XL and the 16 cup/ 3.6 liter 5200XL. In the UK and Australia, there’s a small 1.7-liter version called the Mini Plus as well as the 5200XL Premium, which is the same as the 5200XL but comes with an additional juice extractor kit and three-disc creative kit. There are two additional models available in Australia only, these are the 5200 and 3200.

All the full-size Magimix food processors come with a Sabatier blade, dough blade, BlenderMix, whisk, two slicing and grating discs, and an accessory box. In the UK and Australia, the 5200XL, 5200XL Premium, and the Mini Plus all come with a citrus press as well.

At the smaller end of the scale, KitchenAid’s range starts with mini choppers, a 3.5 cup/ 0.83 liter, and a 5 cup/1.19-liter version, known as the KitchenAid Food Chopper KFC0516 . In the UK and Australia, there’s also a cordless 5 cup/1.19-liter model.

The larger food processors start at 7 cup/ 1.7 liter but the choice includes a 9 cup/ 2.1 liter as well as a 13 cup/ 3.1 liter processor, although UK customers get treated to the even bigger 4-liter option.

Unlike Magimix food processors, the included accessories can vary by country with some KitchenAid models. For example, the 9 cup/ 2.1 liter 5KFP0919 is available worldwide and comes with three shredding and slicing discs, as well as a dough blade and a multi-purpose blade. But in the US and Australia, there’s a second 9 cup/2.1-liter model, the 5KFP0921 which comes with just one shredding and slicing disc but includes a whisk accessory in addition to the dough blade and multi-purpose blade.

Price

No doubt price is an important factor when making a decision to buy any home appliance. So how do these two brands compare?

The full size Magimix food processors start at $349.95/ £280/ AU$699 for the 12 cup/ 2.6 liter 3200XL and this increases to $499.95/ £370/ AU$999 for the largest 16 cup/ 3.6 liter 5200XL. The UK is the only country where KitchenAid offers its 4-liter food processor, which is the closest match to the Magimix 5200XL in terms of size. It’ll set you back £429 (around $575 / AU$800) making the KitchenAid the pricier of the two brands.

KitchenAid’s smallest food processor, the 7 cup/ 1.7 liter KFP0719 is £149/ AU$299, the equivalent KFP0718 model in the US costs $99.99. It’s the same size as the Mini Plus from Magimix, which is the more expensive choice at £170/ AU$399 (around $230) although it’s not available in the US.

The largest KitchenAid food processor is the 13 cup/ 3.1 liter KFP1319 and it’ll cost you $249.99/ £299/ AU$499. It’s the size equivalent of the Magimix 14 cup/ 3 liter 4200XL which costs $399.95/ £300/ AU$899. So while both models are similarly priced for UK customers, if you’re in the US or Australia, KitchenAid represents much better value for money.

KitchenAid’s range of mini choppers offer a great entry-level option, though you’ll have to forego some capacity and attachments. But they start at $54.99/ £99/ AU$169 for the 3.5 cup/ 0.83 liter chopper.

Features

Both brands offer food processors that include a range of standard accessories for chopping, shredding and slicing. And while the Magimix range is smaller than the KitchenAid range, it offers a variety of optional extras that you can purchase separately to make your food processor even more versatile. Whether you want to be able to spiralize, mash and puree, or create perfect julienne vegetables, the optional attachments mean you can get more out of the appliance but you‘ll have to fork out extra money for them.

Magimix does also include its innovative BlenderMix with all its full size food processors. This accessory allows you to blend liquids like soups and shakes which isn’t usually possible in a food processor. And it means the food processor can double as a blender, making it even more versatile.

KitchenAid offers very few optional extras, but unlike Magimix, each food processor in the range comes with different attachment bundles so you can choose the one that’ll meet your needs. Having said that, KitchenAid’s range of attachments doesn’t come close to Magimix in terms of variety and versatility. It certainly doesn’t offer a juice extractor, spiralizer or citrus press, a dicing kit is probably the most interesting and innovative accessory it offers.

As you would expect, KitchenAid excels when it comes to style and color. No matter what country you’re in or the model you choose, KitchenAid offers a variety of color options. From its iconic Empire red to tamer options like cream, white, black, and silver there’s a color to suit every kitchen, though not quite the range of choice you get with KitchenAid food mixers. Plus all its models have a neat streamlined appearance that you’ll want to show off on your counter.

Magimix food processors are built for practicality and have a more boxy shape than the KitchenAid ones. They’re not ugly, but neither do they have the covetable style of a KitchenAid appliance. Most models are available in silver, black and white worldwide, and red is available in Australia and the UK. Plus all the full size Magimix food processors come with an accessory box for neat and safe storage of all the sharp accessories.

Verdict

Both brands offer excellent models and a good range, but there are some key factors that will influence your choice. If price is your priority then on the whole KitchenAid wins out. Plus with its range of entry level choppers there’s an option for every budget.

If you’re looking for the most versatile food processor with lots of options for different accessories then Magimix is definitely the brand for you. With a great range of accessories as standard, plus more available to purchase separately, it offers true versatility.

In terms of appearances, the smooth rounded lines of the KitchenAid food processors mean they look great on your counter, which will be an important consideration for some, although as ever appearances are arguably very subjective, so don’t let us tell you which looks best.

You can’t go too far wrong with either brand, they both make sturdy and well-designed appliances. But we’d advise thinking about the accessories you need so you don’t fork out for a model with lots of tools you’ll never use.