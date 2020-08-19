Lyon vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch the Champions League online tonight

Can anyone stop FC Hollywood? Having crushed La Liga giants Barcelona 8-2 last week, Bayern Munich come into their semi-final against Lyon as the runaway favourites to win not only this match but the Champions League outright - even with hyper-talented PSG awaiting tonight's winner in the Final. Can Lyon pull off another shock, like they did against Man City? Follow our guide as we tell you everything you need to know to get a Champions League live stream tonight and watch Lyon vs Bayern Munich online from anywhere this Wednesday.

Lyon vs Bayern Munich live stream Lyon vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 9pm local time (CEST) tonight at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon. That makes it an 8pm BST start in the UK, and 3pm ET / 12pm PT whistle in the US. Not at home for today's big Champions League semi-final? Save up to 50% on the best VPN around, ExpressVPN, to watch the game from anywhere - there are even FREE Champions League live stream options available in certain countries.

While definitely the underdogs today and regarded as outsiders since the restart of the Champions League knockout stages, Lyon appear to have been underestimated by many - as well as beating Premier League giants City 3-1 at the weekend, they also sent Serie A titans Juventus home on away goals in the round of 16.

Yet Bayern look like a different beast altogether. Hansi Flick's men have now won 24 of their last 25 matches in all competitions, with the Bavarian giants seemingly able to muster goals from all areas of the pitch - just like they did against Barca, when no less than six different players managed to get on the scoresheet and eight different names notched assists.

Nullifying such attacking depth appears to be the toughest challenge in world football right now, but Lyon can at least draw encouragement from the fact that their German opponents have a recent track record of losing their nerve toward the end of Champions League. Bayern have appeared in the last four semi-finals, underlining their status as one of Europe's elite, yet somehow failed to win any of them.

Ready for kick-off and what promises to be a action-packed game? Read on as we explain how to watch the 2020 Champions League online and live stream Lyon vs Bayern Munich tonight from any corner of the world.

How to watch Lyon vs Bayern Munich from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Champions League fix just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Lyon vs Bayern Munich live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. You can even get ExpressVPN FREE for 3-months if you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming football like today's Lyon vs Bayern Munich match.

How to watch a FREE Lyon vs Bayern live stream of tonight's Champions League game in the US

The remainder of this year's Champions League games will feature on CBS for cable subscribers, as well as the network's All Access streaming service, with kick-off for Lyon vs Bayern Munich at 3pm ET / 12pm PT this Wednesday. For cord cutters, fuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial - carries CBS and is priced from $59.99 a month. That might sound like a lot, but it's the best option for so many people tonight - and here's why. Its free trial is an absolute cinch to sign up for - provided you're located in the US, of course. It accepts a wide variety of major credit and debit cards through its online payment platform and doesn't pry unnecessarily into your personal details - you just need to enter your US zip code so it can beam you the correct local programming, pony up, and that's it. Better still, it makes cancelling really easy if that's what you choose, foreground the option to unsubscribe whilst still in your free trial period in its menu settings - and even sending you reminder emails when your time's running out. The same can't be said for many of its rivals, which is why fuboTV is the place the watch the Champions League for free tonight. Can't access fuboTV like you normally would because of geo-blocking? Tune in just you would in the US by getting our No. 1 recommended VPN, ExpressVPN - now nearly 50% off!

How to watch Lyon vs Bayern Munich: live stream the Champions League semi-final in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and has shown every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's game is no exception and will be shown on the BT Sport 1 channel, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT has finally introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Champions League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream Lyon vs Bayern Munich and watch the Champions League for FREE in Canada

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including Lyon vs Bayern Munich. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a 1-month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...getting a VPN is the way to get that FREE Champions League live stream if you're not in Canada right now but reside there usually.

How to live stream Lyon vs Bayern Munich in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport has shown every single Champions League fixture live this season and the semifinals are no exception. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Lyon vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 5am AEST on Thursday morning.

How to watch Lyon vs Bayern Munich and the Champions League in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The network has been (and is still) broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, including Lyon vs Bayern Munich, which will be shown Sky Sport 7, with coverage starting at 7am NZST on Thursday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

