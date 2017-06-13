Looks like the OnePlus 5 camera is great for black and white shots

The OnePlus 5 is confirmed to have a dual-lens camera, but today is the first time we've seen a camera sample to show off what the rear shooter can do.

OnePlus co-founder Liu Zuoto shared the image on Chinese social networking site Weibo, showing off what the black and white sensor from the dual-lens OnePlus 5 camera can do.

It looks sharp and the monochrome element of the camera looks to be quite impressive especially when compared to older OnePlus phones. But it’s unclear what extra editing or enhancements have been done to the photo before it was uploaded online.

Here’s the camera sample:

Previous leaks have suggested the OnePlus 5 will come with either two 12MP sensors or two 16MP sensors working in tandem on the rear of the phone.

It’s thought one of the sensors will be RGB for color photography and the other will be monochrome for black and white shooting as well as giving extra detail to coloured shots. That would work in a similar way to the dual-lens camera on the Huawei P10.

As for the front of the phone, we can expect an 8MP front facing camera too. The OnePlus 5 has been confirmed for a June 20 launch, so we will know all about the phone in about a week's time.

Via UberGizmo