Lomachenko vs Campbell live stream: how to watch today's boxing online from anywhere

Vasyl Lomachenko is the world's best pound-for-pound boxer. Luke Campbell is the Olympic gold medalist going for a shot at the gold. London's colossal O2 Arena is the venue. It's looking like an unmissable showdown and you won't need miss a second of the action, no matter where you are in the world, by following our Lomachenko vs Campbell live stream guide below.

Lomachenko's reputation as a legend still operating in the boxing ring will only grow further should he add a third world lightweight title to his collection at the O2 tonight.

Lomachenko vs Campbell: where and when? What date is it? The Lomachenko vs Campbell fight is set to take place today. What time is it? You can expect the ring walk to begin at around 10.30pm BST - that's 2.30pm PT and 5.30pm ET for fight fans in the US. Where is it? The O2 in London.

Widely regarded as the world's best boxer, the 31-year-old Ukrainian won a world title in his third professional fight, became a two-weight champion in his seventh and a three-weight world champion by the time of his twelfth - all this on top of his fearsome amateur record of 396 wins to one loss.

Lomachenko's last outing in the ring saw him retain his unified lightweight world title in a dominating display against Anthony Crolla in April. Tonight brings another British challenger and a pop at the vacant WBC title, but former Olympic champion Luke Campbell should bring a greater challenge this time out.

Campbell, (20-2, 16 KOs), 31, may have lost his only previous title fight two years ago against Jorge Linares for the WBA title, but he lost on a contentious split points decision and has shown plenty evidence he's ready for another stab at the top level.

How to watch the Lomachenko vs Campbell live stream in the US

ESPN - and, in particular, its streaming service ESPN+ - will be showing tonight's big fight from London, with the main event set to start at around 5.30pm ET / 2.30 pm PT. It costs $4.99 per month, which includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile app and TV streamer apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time. Click the link to head to sign up to ESPN+ or learn more about the service Outside the US on fight night but still want to watch that ESPN+ coverage, then there's the possibility of using a VPN to access it from abroad.

How to live stream Lomachenko vs Campbell in the UK

The big fight from North Greenwich in London will be broadcast in the UK via Sky Sports Box Office, with coverage beginning with the build up and undercard from 6pm. It costs £19.95 across self-service bookings and £24.95 if booked over the phone. Fans can also watch online via the Sky Sports Box Office app and website, and through Now TV on iPhone, iPad, Android phone or Android tablet. Out of the UK and need a stream of that PPV? Try a VPN to change your IP location.

How to live stream Lomachenko vs Campbell in Australia