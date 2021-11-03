Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream: how to watch 2021 Champions League online from anywhere

After the non-stop drama of the reverse fixture in Madrid last month, tonight's Group B Champions League clash at Anfield has a lot to live up to. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch an Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream and catch all the action from the UCL, no matter where you are in the world today - including ways that you can watch for FREE in some countries.

The frantic clash a fortnight ago saw the Reds take an early two-goal lead with goals from Mohamed Sarah and Naby Keita only to see their lead wiped out by an Antoine Griezmann double.

The French striker was then controversially given his marching orders, with Salah wrapping up a dramatic win for Liverpool with a late penalty after Diogo Jota was brought down by Mario Hermoso.

With Salah in such sparkling form, the roar of the Kop behind them, and Diego Simeone's side looking uncharacteristically vulnerable at the back, Liverpool will likely be confident of making it it four wins out of four in their group stage games.

Here's how to watch a Champions League Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream today from anywhere in the world.

We've set out below all the ways you can watch tonight's Champions League action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction that is geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services being accessible only in the region that they're based in.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Image BT Sport has exclusive rights to show every 2021/22 Champions League match in the UK and will be airing every single game of the competition live either on TV or online - including tonight's Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid game. This match is being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm BST kick-off. If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass priced at £25 per month. It lets you watch all of the network's live and on-demand action via the BT Sport app or via the web player. The Monthly Pass renews automatically every four weeks, but you can cancel it whenever you want. You can login on two devices at once, as well as giving you access to BT Sport Ultimate's content in 4K and UHD. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to live stream Champions League soccer in the US for free

Image Today's Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid clash is being shown on CBS in the US and so that also means the Paramount Plus streaming service - the home of Champions League football in the USA. The game kicks off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. Paramount Plus will currently set you back $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads. There's great news for folk new to the service however, as its currently offering a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial, which means you can watch tonight's action without paying a cent. How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid without cable For cord-cutters, a further option comes in the guise of FuboTV – which is currently offering a FREE 7-day trial . It carries CBS, as well as plenty others including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month for a more fully featured cable replacement service with over 100 channels. It's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit cards for online payment plus PayPal. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN.

Get a FREE Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream in Canada

Image Live Champions League matches are once again being broadcast in Canada by dedicated sports streaming service DAZN. The channel is down to show every single game of the competition live, so that's where to head for today's Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match, which kicks off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: live stream the Champions League in Australia

Image There's a new player in town for live Champions League TV coverage Down Under, with streaming service Stan Sport snatching the broadcast rights away from Optus Sport. Stan Sports will be showing every single match ad-free, including this match, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). The great news is that you can also take advantage of a 7-day trial, meaning you can watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid for free if you're a new customer. Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as the Rugby Championship and Laver Cup tennis. Kick off for this match in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Thursday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to StanSport, you can use a quality VPN to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in New Zealand

Image Broadcast rights for the 2021/22 Champions League season have changed hands in New Zealand with streaming service Spark Sport taking over from Sky Sport. The network will be showing up to eight matches a week live from the 2021/22 competition, including today's week's Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 9am NZT on Thursday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, then Spark Sport offers a 1-month free trial so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, as well as F1 racing, MotoGP and NBA basketball. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid and watch the Champions League in India tonight