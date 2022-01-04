Live
Qualcomm CES 2022 press conference live blog
Get your Snapdragons ready
By John McCann published
Qualcomm always holds a major press conference at the annual tech show in Las Vegas, Nevada, and CES 2022 is no different with the firm's CEO, Cristiano Amon lined up to announce new products and technologies.
According to Qualcomm, the press conference will include how it's "scaling our solutions and technologies to meet the accelerating demand of users, devices, and networks around the world.
"We will also discuss next-generation innovation in IoT devices for consumers, edge networking, and, automotive with Snapdragon Digital Chassis."
We expect the press conference to focus mainly on Qualcomm's automotive business, but don't be surprised to see smartphones, 5G, tablets and more get a mention too.
While Qualcomm doesn't produce hardware that is directly bought by consumers, its technologies form the backbone in many of the devices we use everyday, and its CES 2022 press conference could give us an insight of what we can expect from our tech in the future.
Qualcomm's CES 2022 press conference kicks off on January 4 at 11am PST/ 2pm EST / 7pm GMT.
Heavy hint from Qualcomm CEO, Cristiano Amon here that today's announcements will be automotive focused.
"driving(!)"
Tune in tomorrow for @Qualcomm’s #CES2022 press conference at 11am PT. Stay tuned for some exciting announcements about how we’re driving(!) digital transformation and enabling a world where everyone and everything is intelligently connected. #TeamQualcomm https://t.co/4RMayaMhwHJanuary 4, 2022
So we know Qualcomm is going to talk about its "Snapdragon Digital Chassis" during the press conference, which it unveiled towards the end of 2021 at the IAA Mobility show in Munich.
It's essentially Qualcomm's all-in-one solution for automakers in terms of the digital aspect of a connected car, from the bits we see (such as the infotainment displays in the cabin), to the bits we don't (including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 5G connectivity, and autonomous driving).
There's just under three hours until the Qualcomm CES 2022 press conference kicks off, and we'll bring you the latest breaking news and analysis on the announcements right here.
This press conference is also being live streamed, so you can watch along with us.
Get the best TechRadar India deals, reviews, product advice, competitions, unmissable tech news and more!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.