MWC 2022 live blog: get ready for all the new phone, watch and tablet launches

It's that time of the year: Mobile World Congress 2022 (shortened to MWC) is here, ready to bring us boat-loads of new gadgets from all the world's biggest tech companies.

MWC is an annual tech event which generally takes place in late-February, though we haven't seen a proper one since 2019 thanks to the pandemic. It takes place in Barcelona, Spain, and it's one of the biggest events in the calendar for fans of tech and smartphones.

Kicking off on February 28, MWC 2022 is scheduled to run until March 2, though some tech companies actually often jump the gun and use the Sunday (this year the 27th) for their events. So we could hear about the first launches any time now.

TechRadar has roving reporters on the ground in Barcelona, as well as lots of expert journalists covering the event from afar. So expect a week of news, hands-on reviews, analyses and event coverage from loads of brands including Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, Huawei, OnePlus, Oppo, Honor and more.

With this live blog, we'll bring you all the big news as it happens, so it can be your one-stop-shop for all the important details to come from the event.